CBSE exams 2020 will go on, says Board; Sisodia advises cancellation

CBSE exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Wednesday said it was considering sticking to the earlier plan and conducting CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th board exams for main subjects only after analysing the situation when the would end on May 3. The statement came amid speculation over the date of the remaining

CBSE tweeted, "Recently, there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th It is reiterated that the board's decision to hold board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated April 1, 2020."





Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th It is reiterated that the boards decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20.@DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 29, 2020

The Board added that all stakeholders would get 10-day notice before the exams are conducted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday recommended CBSE exams be cancelled. He said CBSE 10th and students should be promoted on the basis of internal exams and assessment.

The board, however, had earlier denied the possibility of cancellation of the pending board exams.

" pandemic is affecting all students across the country. The situation is continually being assessed for appropriate action by the authorities," said CBSE PRO Rama Sharma told a channel.

CBSE 2020: Subjects for which exams will be held for CBSE class 10

For class 10, CBSE will conduct the examinations of only those subjects whose examinations were postponed by the board because of law and order situation in North-East Delhi District.

These subjects are:

1. Hindi Course A

2. Hindi Course B

3. English Communication

4. English Language and Literature

5. Science

6. Social Science

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Subjects for which exams will be held for class 12

Examination for the following main subjects would be conducted by CBSE for class 12:

1. Business Studies

2. Geography

3. Hindi (Elective)

4. Hindi (Core)

5. Home Science

6. Sociology

7. Computer Science (Old)

8. Computer Science (New)

9. Information Practice (Old)

10. Information Practice(new)

11. Information Technology

12. Bio-Technology



CBSE result 2020



Due to lockdown, students may have to wait for two more months for CBSE result 2020.