CBSE single-girl child scholarship: Apply by 18 Oct; here's how to do it

single girl child scholarship 2019: has invited applications for single-child scholarship scheme 2019, aimed at promoting among girls. The last date for submission of online applications is 18 October 2019. Here is the direct link to apply for scholarship scheme.

Eligibility Criteria

Here are the eligibility criteria for the candidates to apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2019:

All single girl students who have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the Class 10 Board exam of CBSE can apply for the scholarship.

Students applying must be pursuing their Class 11 or Class 12 in CBSE Schools with tuition fees not above Rs 1,500

NRI applicants of the Board are also eligible for the award. The tuition fee for the NRI student should be a maximum of Rs 6,000 per month

Steps to apply for CBSE single girl child scholarship:

The candidate needs to visit cbse.nic.in and click on the 'CBSE Scholarship Portal' box at the bottom. Here, the applicant has to click on the ‘Guidelines and Application Forms/ Apply Online’ option and follow the steps below.

1. Candidate needs to enter her roll number and date of birth.

2. Note down the 'registration number' shown on the page. This will be used while uploading documents and also for all other future communications.

3. Print the undertaking as provided in the 'Guidelines Document', fill it, paste the photograph and get it attested from the school.

4. Prepare the affidavit according to the format provided in the ‘Guidelines Document’.

5. Scan the above two documents, i.e. 'affidavit' and 'undertaking' to create PDF file of up to 1MB size. The PDF should contain all the pages (in case of multiple pages).

6. Go to the 'upload document' option and upload both the above-mentioned documents.

7. Go to print 'confirmation page' option and generate the confirmation page.

8. Only applicants who have completed the application process properly will be able to generate a confirmation page.



Scholarship Benefits

The beneficiaries of the Scholarship scheme will be rewarded with Rs 500 per month. The scholarship award period would be of maximum two years from the date of its commencement.