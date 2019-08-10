CBSE issues circular on attendance shortage of student on parent's death

Rule 13 of the Examination Bye-Laws of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) specifies the attendance requirements for a student to be eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations of Rule 14 of the Examination Bye-laws states the percentage of attendance which can be considered for condonation and the grounds for its consideration.

To ensure the importance of the classes and the attendance, is taking the following measures:

1. The Board has prepared Standard Operating Procedures for dealing with students having attendance less than the prescribed percentage of attendance for the information and compliance by schools, students and parents.

2. Schools are requested to communicate information and rule position to students and parents.

One of the valid reasons for condonation of shortage of attendance is the "loss of father/mother or some other such incident leading to his/her absence from the school and meriting special consideration."

However, the following documents have to be produced mandatorily:

1. Request from the parent

2. Death certificate issued by concerned authority

3. Recommendation of the school concerned in the proforma attached