CBSE wants to revamp Class X, XII exam pattern from 2020: Here's the plan

If everything goes according to plan, the question papers of Class X and XII will, in a couple years, wear a fresh look. The questions will be shorter and more in the nature of problem-solving. In effect, rote learning will walk out the door and questions based on testing students' analytical abilities will be the new norm.

All of these changes and more will become a reality if the goes ahead with its revamp plan, as was reported on Thursday by 'The Times of India'.

"The questions will be more in the nature of problem-solving. There will be more short questions (between 1 to 5 marks). The stress would be on probing the critical thinking abilities of students and test actual learning outcomes rather than allow students to score high marks by virtue of rote," the report quoted a senior unnamed HRD official as saying.

According to the report, the also plans to hold tests earlier and early declaration of results. The for vocational subjects will be held in February while the main subject tests will end in March "in around 15 days".

"This will give evaluators more time to check papers. Results, too, will likely be declared earlier", the report said.

The board is also mulling introducing new bylaws to simplify and shorten the affiliation process. According to the new affiliation/renewal laws, the decision will be based highly on the school's academic quality -- such as the quality of teachers, learning outcomes, and pedagogy. Also, the state's directorates of education/school departments will evaluate the schools' facilities and the will depend on their reports while arriving at a decision.

"Instead, CBSE will put to use its resources in measuring the academic quality," the official said.

While the proposals regarding the examination schedule are "still at the discussion stage", according to the report, the board is already working toward implementing the changes in question paper by the year 2020.