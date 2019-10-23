CBSE, NCERT to launch 'Tamanna' aptitude test for Class 9, 10 students soon

In a bid to help students make the right career choices, the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) and National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) have launched an online aptitude test called as ‘Tamanna’ (Try And Measure Aptitude And Natural Abilities).

What is Tamanna?



Tamanna is an aptitude test that aims at helping students of Class 9 and 10 make a better choice of subjects, eventually helping them in making an informed decision while choosing subjects in Class 11 and 12.

In short, the (Know your aptitude) KYA exam will assess a student's weaknesses and strengths in academics.



The official statement released by the CBSE reads, "Under the aegis of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India, Central Board of Secondary (CBSE), the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi have developed Tamanna - an Aptitude Test for Senior School Students to enable stakeholders knowing the aptitude of students of classes IX and X"

Know more about KYA registration process

According to the circular, the registration process for KYA will begin from January 29, 2020 on its official website - cbse.nic.in

Students can appear for the test using the school's log-in id on any working day.



Details about use of aptitude test, dimensions measured in the test, construction and standardization of the test, administration and scoring and understanding the meaning of aptitude test scores are available in the test manual, reads the CBSE official statement

CBSE conducted piloting of the test with 17,000 students of Class 9th and 10th across the country.





Note for students and parents: Tamanna provides information about strengths of students and there is no pass or fail in this test.

It should be taken voluntarily by interested students and must not be used to impose any subject, courses of study and/or vocations etc. on the students.