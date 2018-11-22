CBSE releases CTET 2018 admit card; check syllabus, exam dates @ctet.nic.in

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) has released the admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET)
2018 on Thursday at its official website ctet.nic.in. The exam will be held on December 9, 2018. Paper 1 will be held in the afternoon from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. While Paper 2 will be held in the morning from 9.30 to 12.00 noon on Sunday, 9th of December.
Paper I (for classes 1 to 5) will be of total 150 marks. The question paper will have multiple choice questions (MCQ). The duration of paper-I is of two-and-a-half hours.
Paper II (for classes 6 to 8) is an elementary stage, will be MCQ - based and of 150 marks.
Candidates whose admit card have not been uploaded on the CTET website, they must contact the CTET Unit by Friday, November 30, 2018 along with the copy of their confirmation page/proof of fee submission failing which the Board will not be responsible for non-issue of admit card to any such candidate.
According to the official notification, candidates who do not possess the valid CTET to admit card will not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent
CTET will be held at 2296 centres across the country.
STEPS TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD:
1) Go to the official website--ctet.nic.in
2) click on the 'admit card' link.
3) Enter your registration number and date of birth.
4)Your CTET Admit Card will appear
4) Download and take print out of the admit card for future reference.
NOTE:
After downloading your CTET admit card, sign at the designated place.
On the examination day, candidates must carry their CTET 2018 admit card along with the photocopy of the ID proof (PAN card/ Aadhaar card/voter id/passport/ driving licence)
Click here to know the syllabus of Paper I and Paper II exam.