CBSE result 2020 for 10th, 12th exam to be declared this week: Know details

CBSE result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare CBSE result 2020 in the coming two or three days. The board had earlier informed the Supreme Court that it would declare CBSE 10th and 12th result by July 15.
Last week a fake message was being circulated with regard to the declaration.
"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class XII and Class X Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates," the CBSE said in a statement.
A fake release, which surfaced on social media today stated that while Class XII results will be announced on July 11 and Class X results will be out on July 13. It had also provided three website URLs where students can view their results.
On June 25, the Central government had submitted before the Supreme Court that the remaining Class X and XII CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, have been cancelled. The board also informed the apex court that it would release the CBSE result 2020 by July 2020.
#FakeNewsAlert #cbseforstudents #students pic.twitter.com/9Jaf5Mch2u— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 9, 2020
