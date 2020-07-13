JUST IN
CBSE result 2020: CBSE 12th exam out on cbse.nic.in: Steps to check result
CBSE result 2020 declared on cbse.nic.in: Know CBSE 12th pass percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced CBSE 12th result 2020

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

CBSE 12th result 2020 declared

CBSE result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 12th result 2020. The board had earlier informed the Supreme Court that it would declare CBSE 10th and 12th result by July 15. CBSE records increase of 5.38% in pass percentage in class 12 exams.

How CBSE has assessed 12th result

CBSE has prepare result for pending subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance.
 
STEPS TO CHECK CBSE RESULT 2020

 Step 1: Go to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your admit card details and get your CBSE Result 2020

Step 4: Download your CBSE Result 2020 for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS


CBSE Result 2020: Students of Class 12 to get chance to improve results

The board also told the Supreme Court that it will not conduct the pending class 10 examination and scores obtained by them will be treated as final, while the students of Class 12th will be given an option to appear in pending exams to improve scores after conditions are conducive.
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 12:42 IST

