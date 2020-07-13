CBSE result 2020 declared on cbse.nic.in: Know CBSE 12th pass percentage

2020: The Central Board of Secondary has declared CBSE 12th result 2020. The board had earlier informed the Supreme Court that it would declare CBSE 10th and 12th result by July 15. CBSE records increase of 5.38% in pass percentage in class 12 exams.

How CBSE has assessed 12th result

CBSE has prepare result for pending subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance.



STEPS TO CHECK 2020



Step 1: Go to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in



Step 2: Click on CBSE 12th Result 2020



Step 3: Enter your admit card details and get your 2020



Step 4: Download your CBSE Result 2020 for future reference