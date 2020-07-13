CBSE result 2020 declared on cbse.nic.in: Know CBSE 12th pass percentage

-
-
CBSE result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 12th result 2020. The board had earlier informed the Supreme Court that it would declare CBSE 10th and 12th result by July 15. CBSE records increase of 5.38% in pass percentage in class 12 exams.
Step 1: Go to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on CBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 3: Enter your admit card details and get your CBSE Result 2020
Step 4: Download your CBSE Result 2020 for future reference
Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020
We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority.
CBSE Result 2020: Students of Class 12 to get chance to improve results