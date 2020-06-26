CBSE result 2020: CBSE 12th, 10th result to be declared by July 2020

2020: The Central Board of Secondary on Friday informed the Supreme Court that CBSE 12th and CBSE 10th result would be announced by July 15, 2020. This comes a day after the board decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and they would be conducted later.

The apex court approved the assessment scheme submitted by CBSE in the court about remaining board exams. Class 10 and class 12 exams will not be held for remaining papers and the board may allow students to appear for the exam at a later date when the situation is conducive. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that it was a pro-students measure.

The petitioner's lawyer sought a clarification on the timeline of by when students can opt for the remaining papers.

The top court said that when CBSE notifies exam dates, it can give students ample time to decide if they wish to appear for the exams or not.

How will CBSE assess result

CBSE will prepare result for pending subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance. The board will be announced by mid-July.