CBSE class 12 marks re-verification starts today: Here's how to apply

CBSE class 12 students who think there was some error in correction of their answer sheets can now apply for verification of marks. The CBSE will accept applications for verification of marks from today, 4 May to 8 May (Saturday).

The facility is open only for those students who appeared in CBSE class 12 exam in 2019. The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) had declared the class 12th result 2019 at cbse.nic.in on May 2.

CBSE class 12 students who are not convinced with their marks can of their result online on cbse.nic.in till 5 pm on 8 May.

In verification of marks, the evaluater will only checkif the marks are right by just tallying with the paper and the mark sheet. Students who want to get thier answers re-evaluated need to apply for re-evaluation. Re-evaluation process will begin from 24 May.





Here are the rules CBSE has announced for students those who wish to apply for re-verification:

1. Requests for all the processes will be accepted only Online and during the specified schedules alongwith processing charges.

2. Students have to pay a processing charge of Rs 500 per subject. The payment can only be deposited online.

3. One candidate can file only one application. Candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects.

4. In cases where there is change in marks (increase or decrease), such candidates shall have to surrender the marksheet which is in their possession. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new Marksheet.

5. Processing charges are non refundable.

The result of the verification of marks will be uploaded on CBSE's website in the candidate's login account. CBSE will also inform the class 12 student, in case of change in marks, via a letter. No letter will be sent by CBSE in case there's no change of marks.

Students can check the status of verification request by visiting CBSE's official website, cbse.nic.in.