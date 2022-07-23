CBSE's class 10, 12 board exams for 2022-23 session from February 15

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15 next year, according to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Unlike last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session in 2023. The results for 2022 for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday.

While 92.7 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent passed the Class 10 exam. Bhardwaj said would not declare merit lists for class 10 and 12 exams to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students.

The did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of alternate assessment scheme.

