CBSE's class 10, 12 board exams for 2022-23 session from February 15

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 declared at cbse.gov.in - check details here
UP: School principal slapped with charges under NSA in paper leak case
CBSE class 10, 12 result to be declared soon; check official link here
CBSE class 10, 12 results to be out soon; check official link here
CBSE declares Class 10 results, check your marksheet at cbse.gov.in
-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15 next year, according to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
Unlike last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session in 2023. The results for 2022 for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday.
While 92.7 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent passed the Class 10 exam. Bhardwaj said CBSE would not declare merit lists for class 10 and 12 exams to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students.
The CBSE did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of alternate assessment scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor