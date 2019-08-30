CGBSE DElEd result 2019 declared on cgbse.nic.in: All you need to know

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary has announced CGBSE Diploma in Elementary (DElEd) and Diploma in (DEd) result 2019. The CGBSE DElEd and DEd result is available on the official website, cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE DElEd & DEd first and second-year examination was conducted on June 7, 2019.

How to download Chhattisgarh DElEd & DEd result 2019?

1) Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in

2) On the homepage, you will find links for DElEd result and DEd result, click on the relevant result link

3) Once you click, it will redirect to a new webpage

4) Next, enter your credentials to login to the page

5) Chhattisgarh DElEd & DEd result will appear on the screen

6) Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

About CGBSE

CGBSE (Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education) is the prominent and only body in the state to conduct the board exams not just for High School and Higher Secondary but other courses as well.

It is functioning since 2001 and the first board exam it conducted was in the year 2002. The board not only regulates and prescribes academic guidelines for the courses (listed below) but also advises the government in framing the education policy of the state.