Chhattisgarh CGPSC state service exam 2018 notification out; check here

The Chhattisgarh Public Commission gas released the notification for CGPSC state service exam 2018 which is scheduled to held on February 17, 2019. The application forms will be available from December 7, 2018 onwards and the last date to apply will be on January 5, 2019. The detailed information is available at psc.cg.gov.in
The number of posts up for grabs is 160, and will be filled through the recruitment examination. The main exam will be conducted by the CGPSC between June 21-24. Those who clear the main exam will be called for the interview. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks awarded to them in the main examination and the interview round.
To download the CGPSC state service exam 2018 notification click here
Age limit
Deputy Superintendent of Police: Minimum 21 years and maximum 28 years
For all other posts: minimum 21 years and maximum 30 years
|Event
|Date
|Opening date for online applications
|December 7, 2018 from 12:00 noon
|Closing date for online applications
|January 5, 2019 up to 11:59 pm
|Online Correction
|From January 8, 2019 (12:00 noon) to January 14, 2019 (till 11:59 pm)
|Pre-exam date and time
|February 17, 2019 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 03:00 pm to 0:00 pm
|Main Examination Date
|June 21-24, 2019