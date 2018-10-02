Chhattisgarh CGPSC state service exam 2018 notification out; check here

The Public Commission gas released the notification for state service exam 2018 which is scheduled to held on February 17, 2019. The application forms will be available from December 7, 2018 onwards and the last date to apply will be on January 5, 2019. The detailed information is available at psc.cg.gov.in

The number of posts up for grabs is 160, and will be filled through the recruitment examination. The main exam will be conducted by the between June 21-24. Those who clear the main exam will be called for the interview. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks awarded to them in the main examination and the interview round.

To download the state service exam 2018 notification click here

Age limit

Deputy Superintendent of Police: Minimum 21 years and maximum 28 years

For all other posts: minimum 21 years and maximum 30 years



