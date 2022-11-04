JUST IN
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 list: Here's all you need to know

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has announced the allotment result for Chhattisgarh National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 counselling for round 1

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has announced the allotment result for Chhattisgarh National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for first round.

The candidates can now check and download the list for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 from the official website.

The document verification for round 1 applicants will be on till November 8, and all the selected candidates have to complete the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling admission process by November 9.

The candidates will be required to fill in the preferences again for round 2 counselling of Chhattisgarh MBBS 2022 by paying the edit fee.

Following are the steps to access theChhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment List

  • Visit the official website – cgdme.in
  • Click on the NEET UG MBBS, BDS round 1 allotment list link on home page
  • Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save for further use

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 21:30 IST

