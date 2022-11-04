Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 list: Here's all you need to know

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has announced the allotment result for Chhattisgarh National Eligibility for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for first round.

The candidates can now check and download the list for Chhattisgarh counselling 2022 round 1 from the official website.

The document verification for round 1 applicants will be on till November 8, and all the selected candidates have to complete the Chhattisgarh counselling admission process by November 9.

The candidates will be required to fill in the preferences again for round 2 counselling of Chhattisgarh MBBS 2022 by paying the edit fee.

Following are the steps to access theChhattisgarh Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment List