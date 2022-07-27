CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Check your marks, details here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, (CHSE) has finally announced the results of Class X and XII for the students of the science and commerce streams. The results were declared at 4 PM on Wednesday.

According to media reports, School and Mass Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, "The CHSE Result for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar." Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in order to clear the exams.

Students who appeared for Class 12th Science and Commerce exams can check their results on the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

A total of 321,508 students appeared for class 12th board exams in the state of Odisha in Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams. The exams were held between April 28 and May 31.