JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

REET 2022 answer key to be released soon; check question booklet, details
Business Standard

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Check your marks, details here

As per reports, Scool and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced that the result for arts students will be announced in a week's time.

Topics
Odisha Board result | Odisha Board results | Odisha

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

schools
This year, a total of 321,508 students appeared for Plus Two or Class 12th board exams in the state of Odisha in Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, (CHSE) Odisha has finally announced the results of Class X and XII for the students of the science and commerce streams. The results were declared at 4 PM on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, "The CHSE Odisha Result for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar." Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in order to clear the exams.

Students who appeared for Class 12th Science and Commerce exams can check their results on the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

A total of 321,508 students appeared for class 12th board exams in the state of Odisha in Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams. The exams were held between April 28 and May 31.

Here's how you can check you scorecard for CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2022:

1.

Visit the official website- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

2. Log in to the portal using your CHSE Odisha Class 12th roll number, date of birth, and other details mentioned.

3. Save your score card and download a softcopy of the same

4. Take a printout for future reference

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY