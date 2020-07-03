CICSE board reduces syllabi of all major subjects at ICSE, ISE levels

To make up the loss in teaching hours during 2020-21 academic year due to Coronavirus pandemic, Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has decided to reduce the syllabi of all major subjects at the ICSE and ISE levels, according to the statement released on Friday.

"Syllabus reduction has been done, keeping in mind the linear progression across the classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained," it said.

CICSE has reduced the syllabi of the following classes which is available on the website www.cicse.org:

ICSE Reduced Syllabus for Class IX

ICSE Reduced Syllabus for Class X

ISE Reduced Syllabus for Class XI

ISE Reduced Syllabus for Class XII

The organisation has asked the CICSE-affliated schools to maintain the syllabus according to the sequence.

Meanwhile, the Board also announced the assessment scheme for pending class 10 and 12 exams which have been cancelled in wake of the pandemic.

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on three parameters best of three marks, percentage subject project work, and subject project. Students will get an average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams have been conducted.

While the subject project category refers to total marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the papers, the percentage subject project would be percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the papers.

Earlier, CICSE allowed the class 10 and 12 students the option to not appear for the pending board exams and be marked according to their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment.