ICSE, ISC results for 2019 are out; check your scores here

-
ALSO READ
ISC, ICSE result 2019 to be declared at 3pm by CISCE: How to download marks
From 2019, ICSE, ISC students can take compartment exam in one subject only
From ICSE results 2019 to Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar, top events today
Bihar board 10th result 2019 out on biharboard.ac.in; 80.73% students pass
CBSE Class 10 result 2019 declared on cbse.nic.in: 91.1% pass exam
-
ISCE result 2019/ ISC result 2019: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results. The ICSE, ISC results have been made available through CISEC's official website - cisce.org. The CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "for results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883." Students can also check their results on examresults.net.
How to download ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 result 2019
Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result 2019, ISC Class 12 Result 2019
- Visit the CISCE's official website cisce.org
- Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2019 or ISC Class 12 Results 2019 link
- Enter the roll number, registration number and other required details
- Enter 'Submit' button
- Download ICSE Results 2019 and ISC Results 2019 for future reference
How to get ICSE, ISC results via SMS:
To receive the ICSE Result 2019 via SMS, create a new message text by typing out your Unique ID in the following manner ICSE <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)
Send the message to 09248082883. ISC results can also be accessed via SMS in the same manner.
The SMS result would be displayed along with subject-wise score as follows: Shameen Aijaz (Name of student) ENG-98, HIN-87,MAT-85... and so on.
ICSE and ISC students can now also have digitally signed statement of marks and pass certificate, which will allow them access to the results anytime, anywhere.
The board has also made a provision for students to apply for rechecking of marks.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2019 from 26 February till 28 March, 2019 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2019 started from 7 February 2019 and on 2 April, 2019. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will release the ICSE Results 2019 and ISC Results 2019 on http://cisce.examresults.net/ http://results.nic.in/.
About CISCE
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a privately held national-level board of school education in India that conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and the Indian School Certificate examinations for Class X and Class XII respectively. It was established in 1958. Over 2,100 schools in India and abroad are affiliated to the CISCE.