CLAT 2020 examination application process ends today; Here's how to apply

2020 examination application process comes to an end today. exam 2020 deadline has been extended multiple times due to nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. The mode of exam, however, remains unchanged and will be held pen-on-paper format and OMR-cased format. The 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2020. The CLAT 2020 examination is a national level entrance examination for the admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered in the National Law Universities across the country.

Students can follow these simple steps to apply for CLAT examination 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads 'click here'

Step 3: If you are a new user, you will have to register before filling up the damission form

Step 4: Fill up the required information and click on submit

Step 5: After registering in the portal, you will have to go back to the main log in page and key in your credentials

Step 6: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee and click on submit

CLAT 2020 application withdrawal

Any candidate who does not wish to appear for CLAT 2020 examination can choose to withdraw their application by June 10.