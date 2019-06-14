CLAT Result 2019 to be out today on clat.ac.in: Steps to confirm your score

result 2019: National University (NLU), Odisha is set declare Result 2019 today. The result will be available at 6:30 pm today on its official websites ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. was conducted on May 26. The exam was held in pen and paper mode switching from previous online mode of examination.

How to download the result?

Step 1: Visit official website: clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on result link

Step 3: Login with your mobile number and password

Step 4: Click on view result

Step 5: CLAT 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

On June 10, 2019, CNLU had released the final answer keys for the CLAT 2019 examination

About CLAT

CLAT is an all India common entrance examination conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. This year the process of the exam is being conducted by the National University, Odisha.