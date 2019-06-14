CLAT Result 2019 to be out today on clat.ac.in: Steps to confirm your score

-
CLAT result 2019: National Law University (NLU), Odisha is set declare CLAT Result 2019 today. The result will be available at 6:30 pm today on its official websites clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. CLAT 2019 was conducted on May 26. The exam was held in pen and paper mode switching from previous online mode of examination.
How to download the CLAT 2019 result?
Step 1: Visit official website: clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on CLAT 2019 result link
Step 3: Login with your mobile number and password
Step 4: Click on view result
Step 5: CLAT 2019 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference
On June 10, 2019, CNLU had released the final answer keys for the CLAT 2019 examination
About CLAT
CLAT is an all India common entrance examination conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. This year the process of the exam is being conducted by the National Law University, Odisha.