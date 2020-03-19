Coronavirus: CISCE postpones ICSE, ISC 2020 board exams till March 31

The ICSE 2020 exams for class 10 and ISC 2020 exams for class 12 have been postponed in view of the outbreak, according to a notification released by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The revised dates for conduct of the remaining papers will be notified in due course of time, the notice read.

This comes a day after the board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said the exams would be held as per schedule.

On Wednesday, Central Board of Secondary (CBSE), the National Testing Agency of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), and all universities postponed exams until March 31.

This is what the said in its notification:

"In view of Covid-19 spreading across the country, and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the tesching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC 2020 exam scheduled to be conducted between the period March 19 to March 31, 2020.





The ICSE 2020 exam was scheduled to end on March 30 and the ISC 2020 exam was to end on March 31.

The revised dates for conduct of the remaining papers shall be notified in the due course of time. The heads of schools are required to ensure that sll concerned candidates, teachers and parents are informed immediately."