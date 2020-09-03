Covid-19 impact: Nearly 25% of IIT aspirants drop out from JEE Mains

-
Data released by the education ministry on Thursday showed that nearly 114,563 students decided against appearing in the Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) in the first three days, indicating that Covid-19 fears were were playing on their minds and their demands for a change of examination dates were real.
Ministry data showed that while 458,521 students registered for the JEE (Mains) in the first three days, only 343,958 actually sat for the examinations, a drop of nearly 25%.
The JEE (Mains) are expected to end on Sept 6, 2020.
Here is the attendance for the last 3 days for #JEEMain. Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create #AatmaNirbharBharat despite #Covid_19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students' careers are not affected. pic.twitter.com/oWUlPLQC4z— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 3, 2020