Covid-19 impact: Nearly 25% of IIT aspirants drop out from JEE Mains

Ministry data showed that while 458,521 students registered for the JEE (Mains) in the first three days, only 343,958 actually sat for the examinations, a drop of nearly 25%

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The JEE (Mains) are expected to end on Sept 6, 2020

Data released by the education ministry on Thursday showed that nearly 114,563 students decided against appearing in the Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) in the first three days, indicating that Covid-19 fears were were playing on their minds and their demands for a change of examination dates were real.

Ministry data showed that while 458,521 students registered for the JEE (Mains) in the first three days, only 343,958 actually sat for the examinations, a drop of nearly 25%.

The JEE (Mains) are expected to end on Sept 6, 2020.
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 23:09 IST

