CSC Academy, GD Goenka University partner for higher education

Government promoted CSC SPV on Sunday said its education and CSR wing -- CSC Academy -- has signed a memorandum of understanding with GD Goenka University to deliver higher education courses and skilling programmes to students across the country.
With the partnership, the CSC Academy centres will be able to enrol students in urban as well as rural areas for the university's graduate, post-graduate, and diploma programmes, as per a statement.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by GD Goenka University Vice Chancellor Tabrez Ahmed and CSC SPV MD and CSC Academy Chairman Dinesh Tyagi.
"It has been our endeavour to provide quality education and skills to students and youth in rural areas. With the National Education Policy stressing on digitisation of education, our partnership is in the right direction and will help us reach out to students, particularly in rural areas, who lose out on opportunities of higher education and skilling due to the digital divide," Tyagi said.
Under the partnership, new multi-disciplinary skills courses in agriculture sciences and engineering, aptitude testing and career counselling for school students will also be introduced.
Further, teacher training courses using online and self-study mode will be made available.
Short term courses in blended learning format coupled with hands-on training at industry partner locations or local dealers will also be explored for skilling rural youth, the statement added.
