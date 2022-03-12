CBSE releases Term-II date sheet 2022 for classes 10 and 12

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Term-II Board Examination 2022.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 examination will commence from April 26, 2022. The first term exams have already been held. As per the CBSE notification, the exams will be conducted in single shift and will start from 10.30 a.m.
As the schools were closed due to the pandemic, the CBSE has given more gap between the two papers for almost all the subjects in both the classes.
"Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for preparations," said the CBSE Board in a statement. The board also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.
