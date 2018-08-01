CTET 2018 process begins; Click to know four simple steps to register

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Wednesday opened the online application portal for the conduct of the 11th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018. Candidates have to apply online only through official website www.ctet.nic.in. The last date for the application submission is August 28, 2018.

The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 92 cities all over the country on September 16, 2018.

Here are four simple steps to apply online:

STEP 1: Go to the official site of CTET www.ctet.nic.in or click here.

STEP 2. Click on Online Registration for CTET 2018 and proceed to Apply Online.

STEP 3. Read the instructions carefully. Fill out the application form and upload images.

STEP 4. Pay the fees and take a print out of the generated confirmation page with a registration number.

STRUCTURE

There will be two papers of CTET:

(i) Paper I will be for those who want to teach classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for those who want to teach classes VI to VIII.

All questions in CTET will be multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each MCQ will carry one mark. There is no negative marking.



The minimum educational qualification required for a candidate to sit for the examination is Teacher Eligibility Test or TET.

FEES

Candidates from general and OBC categories need to pay Rs 700 for only Paper-I and Rs 1200 for both Paper- I & II. Candidates from the SC, ST and differently-abled categories have to pay Rs 350 for only Paper-I and Rs 600 for both Paper- I & II. GST will be charged. A candidate can either deposit the fee through E-Challan or by debit/credit card. The fee can be paid up to August 30 before 3.30.p.m.

The official website contains all the details of the syllabus and examination pattern for aspiring candidates.

Candidates will need to bring the downloaded admit card and valid identity proof to the examination centre.

Aspiring candidates are requested to read the instructions on the above-mentioned website before applying.