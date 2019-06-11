CTET Admit Card 2019: CBSE expected to release admit card this week

(CBSE) is expected to release 2019 admit card this week. Admit Card for 2019 will be released on the official website on ctet.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019. The centre of the examibation will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. Result of examination 2019 is expected to be released within six weeks from the date the examination is being conducted.

Here are a few simple steps to be followed to download the July 2019 admit card:

1. Visit the official website of CTET on ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the link available on the homepage which says CTET 2019 Admit Card

3. The Admit Card will bre displayed on the screen.

4. Download the Admit Card for further reference.

Candidates appearing for the CTET 2019 Examination must carry a printed copy of the Admit Card and a valid ID proof like PAN Card, Aaadhaar Card, passport, ration card, Voter ID or Driving License.

For more information, candidates must visit CTET official website.

Students should check the followig things on their Admit Card

Name of candidate

Date of exam

Centre of exam

Registration/roll number

Time of exam

Duration of exam

There are two papers in each CTET examination:

Paper 1: Class 1 to Class 5

Paper 2: For class 6 to class 8

Any candidate who intends to teach classes from 1 to 8, has to appear in both the papers.