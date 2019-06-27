CTET examination to be held on July 7: Check these things before appearing

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2019 examination admit card was released on June 23, 2019. The examination will be conducted on July 7. CTET July 2019 will be an OMR based test. CTET Paper 1 is for primary teachers and CTET paper 2 is for upper primary teachers. Both the papers will be of two hours duration.

According to a statement from the Board, 8,17,892 candidates have registered for appearing in CTET ppaer 1. There has been a decrease in the number of students who will appear for CTET in July in comparison to the candidates who appeared for the CTET December 2018 examination.

Candidates will have to download the admit card from the official website before aapearing for the examination. Cadidates must report at the examination centre 90 minutes before the exam begins. Candidates who reach the examination hall after 9.30 am will not be allowed to appear for Paper 1 and candiadates who reach the examination hall after 2 pm will be not be allowed to sit for Paper 2.

Candidates must not bring the following items with them to the examination hall: stationary items like pencil boxes, writing pads, notes etc; communication devices like mobile phones, bluetooth microphones, cameras, pagers, fitness bands etc.



Paper 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm on July 7 and paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on the same date. Both the papers are of 150 marks each. Candidates who score above 60 per cent in the CTET examinations 2019 will be considered CTET pass and will be awarded CTET marks statement and CTET certificate by the CBSE. Cut-off marks will be declared soon after the CTET examination results are declared.



The examination will be held across 2200 exam centres spread across 97 cities in India. Candidates will have to carry two ball point pens, CTET admit card or hall ticket and original ID proof as well as a copy of the same for the examination.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the CTET 2019 July admit card:

1. Visit the official website www.ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the link which reads 'admit card' on the home page

3. Submit and download your admit card

4. Take a print out of the same and save it for future use.