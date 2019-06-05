CUCET Mass Communication 2019 answer key releases today: Steps to download

The 2019 final answer key will be released by the University of Rajasthan today. The university had held the CUCET 2019 exam on May 25 and 26, 2019. 2019 preliminary answer key was released on May 27, 2019 and students had time till May 29.2019 to raise objections on it.

The result of the will be released on June 21, 2019.

CUCET Final Answer Key 2019: How to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website of University of Rajasthan

Step 2: Click on the CUCET answer key 2019 link

Step 3: Enter asked credentials

Step 4: Download the answers

Students can use the answer key to evaluate their score and verify their answers. It gives the fair idea of the score a student is likely to get.

University of Rajasthan conducts the exam every year for admission into mass communication courses in eight universities, namely, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Haryana,Central University of South Bihar, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Rajasthan, and Central University of Tamil Nadu.