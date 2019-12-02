Day 1 of IIT placements: Microsoft top recruiter with over Rs 1 cr package

With over Rs 1 crore package, IT giant continued its streak of emerging as the top recruiter on the first day of final placements process that kicked off on Sunday at the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). On day one, the final placement process was held in two slots, one beginning early morning and the other late afternoon at the older and some of the newer IITs.

While it extended an annual cost-to-company (CTC) of approximately $146,000 (over Rs 1 crore) - the highest among international offers, combined with one time benefits, the total package is likely to cross $215,000 (or Rs 1.54 crore), as per IIT placement sources.

Participating in the first slot of the first day of placements, the company also extended highest number of offers at multiple IIT campuses including IIT Madras and IIT Guwahati. At IIT Madras, extended 20 offers, followed by 11 by Goldman Sachs, nine by Qualcomm and seven by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

In terms of international offers, following closely were Uber, Salesforce and Cohesity extending annual CTC in the similar range of $140,000 (Rs 1 crore) at some of the top IIT campuses, as per sources.

For instance, IIT Madras attracted four international offers, one each by Microsoft, Uber, Salesforce and Cohesity while IIT Guwahati received four international offers from Microsoft and Uber.

Final placements at IITs have also begun on a high note on account of rise in number of offers being extended in the very first session of Day One. As against 85 offers by 19 companies in the first slot of Day One placements last year, IIT Madras saw a total of 102 offers made by 20, registering a 20 per cent jump. The first phase of the final placements at IIT Madras will continue till December 8 while that for IIT Guwahati will extend till December 15, 2019.

IIT Guwahati started the placement season for 2019-20 on a strong note with 80 offers received from Microsoft, Uber, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, IBM, Nutanix, American Express, Quadeye, Oracle, Bajaj, Google, etc. companies by the end of Session 1.1. According to reliable sources, by evening the number of offers at IIT Guwahati had crossed 150 on first day itself. These offers are for SDE, Analyst, Systems Engineer, Product Engineer, Analog/Digital Engineer, Engineer Trainee, etc. job profiles.

"In this placement season, IIT Madras has exceeded the number of offers achieved in first of last year. We expect this positive trend to continue in the second session and further. The maximum number of offers came from computer science and consulting sectors," said Manu Santhanam and C S Shankar Ram, Advisors - Training and Placement, IIT Madras. In the second slot at IIT Madras, around 30 companies including Samsung Semiconductor, Jaguar and Bajaj Auto are scheduled to participate with 42 profiles.

A total of 1,334 students registered for placement this year from IIT Madras, across different streams of study. The total number of companies registered for Phase I of Placements is 227. They will be recruiting for a total of 441 profiles, including 40 international profiles. As many as 57 startups are also coming for recruitment.

On the other hand, for the first phase of placements, 250 companies have registered so far, compared to about 200 companies in the whole of last year (2018-19) at IIT Guwahati, with a total of 1060 students registering for placements across departments this year.

Apart from Microsoft, traditional recruiters at IIT Guwahati this year include Goldman Sachs, Nutanix, American Express, Google, Uber, Samsung R&D, Oracle, JPMC, TI, EXL, Walmart, Qualcomm, Amazon, IBM, Adobe, Intel, SAP lab, Cisco, Mahindra, and L&T, among others.

Speaking about placements, Rakhesh Singh Kshetrimayum, Head, Career Development Centre, IIT Guwahati, said, "We are positive about the recruitment at the IIT Guwahati this year. Several companies have already lined up and started recruiting our students for job profiles in India and abroad in day 1 itself."

Meanwhile, prominent first-time companies this year included Quadeye Securities, Analog Device, Atlassian, Accenture Japan, SOU Japan, Squarepoint Capital, Human Resocia, and BNY Mellon-US.