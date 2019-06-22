Delhi CET Result 2019: DTTE to release Delhi polytechnic results today

JUST IN
MHT CET Counselling 2019: Counselling cancelled, likely to begin on June 24
Delhi Polytechnic results 2019 will be released by DTTE on its official website cetdelhi.nic.in on 22 June (today), according to a notification issued by the DTTE

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The DTTE will release the Delhi CET Results online only

Delhi Polytechnic Result 2019: The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT, will announce the Delhi CET 2019 result today by 4 pm. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scores on cetdelhi.nic.in.

According to reports, the counselling process will start from 22 June.

Delhi CET 2019 result: Steps to check

1. Visit official website - cetdelhi.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link for Delhi CET 2019 result

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Save the Delhi CET result 2019 once it appears on the screen

The Delhi CET is conducted every year to screen students seeking admission in polytechnic colleges in Delhi. This year, the Delhi CET Exam 2019 was held on 8 and 9 June.
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 08:03 IST

