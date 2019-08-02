Delhi ITI second-round counselling result 2019 to be out today, check steps

Delhi ITI second round counselling result 2019: The Department of Training and Technical Education, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will declare the Delhi ITI allotment result for second round of counselling on ist official website itidelhiadmissions.nic.in. The institute will activate the Delhi ITI 2nd counselling result 2019 after the result is declared.

According to the official notification published on the ITI Delhi official website, the selected candidates in the second seat allotment round should report for their admission between August 5 and 7, 2019.

The selected candidates in the Delhi ITI 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2019 have to download their provisional allotment result from the official website and report to the allotted ITI centre within the stipulated time. Students who do not get seats allotted in the second round of allotment can visit the Delhi ITI website to check the vacant seats available. The list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 8, 2019.

Delhi ITI is conducting four rounds of counselling for Delhi ITI admission 2019. After the publication of each allotment list, candidates can reshuffle the ITI choices on online admission portal.

Steps to check Delhi ITI second counselling result 2019

Go to the official website of Delhi ITI itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Click on ‘Delhi ITI second round counselling result 2019’ link

‘Candidate Login Form’ page will appear, enter valid login credentials

Delhi ITI 2nd Counselling Result 2019 will be displayed

Delhi ITI second round allotment list 2019 will include the candidate’s name, roll number, rank and marks secured in the examination, allotted seat, and the branch allotted.

About Industrial Training Institute (ITI)

The (ITI) and Industrial Training Centers are post-secondary schools in India constituted under Directorate General of Employment & Training (DGET), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Union Government to provide training in various trades.