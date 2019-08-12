Delhi University: Schedule for special drive for 'armed forces category

admission: The (DU) has announced a special drive for applicants who registered online for admission under the ‘Armed Forces Category’ and failed to report. Candidates must note that document verification will take place on August 13, 2019 from 10 am to 4 pm. Colleges will be assigned to the applicants on August 14.

Colleges will give admission to applicants on August 16, 2019.

8th cut-off list

The University of Delhi, or DU, will release the schedule for admissions under the 8th cut-off lists on Tuesday, August 13. “We are evaluating the data based on the number of admissions and seats left vacant. The schedule thereof will be released on Tuesday – August 13. Since the exact data is not calculated yet, there are slight chances that the 8th cut-off might not be released as well,” the head of the admissions committee Rajeev Gupta said.

A total of 2,58,388 applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at Delhi Univeristy Of the total, 9,091 applications were reserved under the EWS quota while 7,100 ST, 34,262 SC and 55,457 OBC applications were received by