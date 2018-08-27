Delhi University set to revise UG programmes, bring it under CBCS

Students taking admissions into Delhi University's postgraduate programmes this year might have to study a revised course.

The first batch of students who studied under choice-based credit system (CBCS) will be entering their last undergraduate year this year and the university wants the postgraduate courses to be in sync with the CBCS system before these students enter the master's programme, as per a report.

Currently, the undergraduate courses in the university run on a semester system.

According to a Times of India report, DU's standing committee for academic affairs approved the revision of courses like MBA and MCom in a recent meeting. The matter will now be taken up by the academic council (AC) in its next meeting.

"In case the courses pass through the AC meetings seamlessly, there might be a chance that the new syllabus will be taught this year itself. The classes for postgraduate students have not started yet. But the approvals need to be completed before the end of August," the English daily quoted a member of the standing committee as saying.





The report says the overhaul will not be restricted to PG courses as BSc courses in maths, statistics and physics are also in line for approval of revision. Several faculties have also decided to take a fresh look at the CBCS syllabus of all the programmes which were prepared three years back in a hurry.