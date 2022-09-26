Delhi University starts Phase 2 of undergraduate admissions from today

The (DU) kicked off Phase 2 of undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2022-23 on Monday, September 26. Candidates who seek admission to DU can choose their preferred college and programmes online, using the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

The CSAS portal will automatically draw students' scores in the Common University (CUET) and assign college and programme. It will assign the combinations on the basis of the candidate's normalised scores and preferences. DU has said it will consider the subject-based normalised CUET scores for admission to undergraduate programmes.

is granting admissions this year on the basis of a common entrance exam, and not cut-off lists, which are declared individually by DU-affiliated colleges.

Each programme has specific eligibility criteria, the information of which has been uploaded on the DU's admission website, the university said.

"The candidate must select as many programmes he or she wishes too and it is in the best interest of the candidate to choose maximum programmes and programme+college combinations. Candidates must complete their form well in time and not wait for the last dates. It is advisable that the candidate must fill the CSAS (UG)-2022 form with utmost care," it added.

While phase one of the CSAS started on September 12, the registrations under both phases will go on till October 10, the university has announced. The university will announce the date of declaration of the first list of admissions after October 10.

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

Candidates will have a two-day window to reorder their college and programme preferences, Registrar Vikas Gupta has said.