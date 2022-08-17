DHSE Kerala declares Plus One results: Here's how to check your marks

-
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), which held the Class 11 Kerala exams, or Plus One exams, has declared the results on Wednesday. Candidates who have appeared for examination can check their results through the official site of Kerala results on keralaresults.nic.in.
The result for first year and vocational first year has been announced. Candidates who want to check the result through the official site can follow these simple steps given below.
Also Read: How Pashtepada's smart school inspired 50,000 schools in Maharastra
Around 400,000 candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DHSE. The department has already declared the Kerala plus 2 result on June 21. The overall pass percentage this year is 83.87 per cent.
