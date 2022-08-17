DHSE Kerala declares Plus One results: Here's how to check your marks

The Directorate of Higher Secondary (DHSE), which held the Class 11 exams, or Plus One exams, has declared the results on Wednesday. Candidates who have appeared for examination can check their results through the official site of results on keralaresults.nic.in.

The result for first year and vocational first year has been announced. Candidates who want to check the result through the official site can follow these simple steps given below.



Also Read: How Pashtepada's smart school inspired 50,000 schools in Maharastra

Here's how to check Plus One Result 2022: Step 1: Visit the official site of Kerala results on keralaresults.nic.in. Step 2: Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2022 link available on the home page. Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit. Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Check the result and download the page. Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 400,000 candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DHSE. The department has already declared the Kerala plus 2 result on June 21. The overall pass percentage this year is 83.87 per cent.