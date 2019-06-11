DHSE Odisha Admissions 2019: Junior college and +3 application forms out

The Department of Higher (DHE) Odisha has released the application forms for the junior colleges (class 11), ITI programmes and undergraduate courses online. Application process for all three courses has begun. Students can visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in to apply online.

admissions 2019: Important dates

The last date to apply for junior college admissions is June 20. Candidates who have applied online will have to submit the hard copy of the common application form at office. The students must apply before the last date to avoid any issues which may arise later on.

Here are a few steps that will help the students complete the online admission process for 2019 in a hassle free manner.

Step 1: Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on link, ITI under skill development and technical education

Step 3: Click on 'new registration'

Step 4: Enter the required details, regioster

Step 5: Login using a registeered phone number. fill up the form and upload images

Please note, The ITI applications will be closed by June 29, midnight.