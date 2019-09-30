DME Assam Paramedical Admission 2019: Admission begins today, check details

Application for DME Assam Paramedical Admission 2019 has started from today, September 30, 2019. Applicants must note that they are required to download the application form the official website and fill it offline. The application form for DME Assam Paramedical Admission 2019 will be available on www.dmeassam.gov.in.



Submission of application forms:



The duly filled in form for DME Assam Paramedical Admission 2019 has to be submitted at Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati/Asssam Medical College, Silchar Medical college, Jorhat Medical College, Tezpur Medical College. The last date for submission of the application form for 2019-20 is October 15, 2019.



Eligibility criteria:

Permanent residents of Assam with a minimum 45% aggregate (40% for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC) marks in 10+2 exams with physics, chemistry and biology as compulsory subjects are eligible to apply for DME Assam Paramedical Admission 2019. Age limit for candidates who are williing to apply for the Assam Paramedical 2019-20 admission should be within the age group of 17-24.

The application form is to be submitted in an envelope as "Application for Paramedical Courses” written above it. Candidates are also required to submit copies of necessary documents along with the application form. Applicationf forms directly submitted to DME, Assam will not be accepted.

Documents required:

Passport size photograph pasted on the form in the space provided, attested by a Gazetted officer

Admit Card of H.S.L.C. (Class 10) Examination (Age proof).

Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate of H.S.S.L.C (10+2) or equivalent Examination

Caste Certificate (As applicable)

Permanent Resident Certificate of Assam

Certificate in support of quota applied for (as applicable) including EWS quota

Unemployed Family Quota Certificate recently issued by local MLA (if applicable)

Candidates will be selected for Assam paramedical admission 2019-20 and the institutes will be allotted will as per merit. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the counseling process of DME Assam paramedical 2019-20 admissions which will be held later and will be notified to the candidates through newspaper and official website.