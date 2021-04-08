Don't make kids instruments of fulfilling your dreams, says PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students on Wednesday not to fear exams but to see them as a test to improve themselves, and said social and family environment at times create pressure around students that is not desirable.
Interacting with students virtually in his annual ‘Parikasha Pe Charcha’ programme, he said they sometime become over conscious regarding exams and asked them to take them as a small destination in their long lives. If external pressure is not created, then students will not feel pressure of exams and their confidence will also grow, he said.
While acknowledging that one cannot be good in everything, Modi also asked students to not run away from any subject even if they find it difficult, and cited his own example of taking up more complex work in morning when he feels fresh and leaving easier parts to late night. He asked teachers to guide students and told parents to never create fear in the minds of their children, saying this may instill negativity in them.
Parents should instead reinforce positive motivation, he said. Parents unwittingly at time make children “instruments” of fulfilling their dreams and goals, he said, advising them against this. In February, it was announced that Modi’s annual interaction with students would be held online this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The first edition of the prime minister’s interaction programme with school and college students “Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0” was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.
