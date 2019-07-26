DTE Karnataka Diploma revaluation result released on wptmangalore.org

DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education, Karnataka has declared the DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019 on wptmangalore.org. Karnataka DTE diploma exam 2019 was held in April and May this year. Candidates who had applied for the revaluation of Diploma marks can check their DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019 on the above-mentioned website.

The regular result of DTE Karnataka Diploma had been announced on June 21, 2019, after which the department had asked students who wanted revaluation to fill applications forms. Candidates can also check Karnataka Diploma Revaluation 2019 result through this direct link – Click here to check DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019

To know DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019, candidates need to enter their registration number, and then click on ‘GET REVAL LIST’ button.





Steps to check DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019

Visit the official website of the department - wptmangalore.org

Click on any one of the links provided to check the result

Enter your registration number

Click on ‘GET REVAL LIST’ button below

Download your DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019

About DTE Karnataka

