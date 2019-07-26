DTE Karnataka Diploma revaluation result released on wptmangalore.org

-
DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education, Karnataka has declared the DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019 on wptmangalore.org. Karnataka DTE diploma exam 2019 was held in April and May this year. Candidates who had applied for the revaluation of Diploma marks can check their DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019 on the above-mentioned website.
The regular result of DTE Karnataka Diploma had been announced on June 21, 2019, after which the department had asked students who wanted revaluation to fill applications forms. Candidates can also check Karnataka Diploma Revaluation 2019 result through this direct link – Click here to check DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019
To know DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019, candidates need to enter their registration number, and then click on ‘GET REVAL LIST’ button.
Steps to check DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019
- Visit the official website of the department - wptmangalore.org
- Click on any one of the links provided to check the result
- Enter your registration number
- Click on ‘GET REVAL LIST’ button below
- Download your DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2019
About DTE Karnataka
The Department of Technical Education (DTE) is a higher education governance body under the government of Kerala. It is a part of the higher education department and is managed by the Minister of Education.