DTE Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2019: Document verification today

Document verification for DTE Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2019 will be held on Wednesday. It was earlier scheduled a day earlier, on June 18. The verification process for other courses has been extended to June 22. This was declared on the website info.mahacet.org.
Other important dates:
Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: 22 June
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at SETU [During this period candidate can submit documents ( if any) for verification at (SETU)]: 17th to 21st June
Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 25
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: June 22
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: June 23
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: June 30