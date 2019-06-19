DTE Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2019: Document verification today

Document verification for will be held on Wednesday. It was earlier scheduled a day earlier, on June 18. The verification process for other courses has been extended to June 22. This was declared on the website info.mahacet.org.

Other important dates:

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: 22 June

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at [During this period candidate can submit documents ( if any) for verification at (SETU)]: 17th to 21st June

Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 25

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: June 22

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: June 23

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: June 30