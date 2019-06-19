JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

BCECE admit card 2019 to be released today on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Business Standard

DTE Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2019: Document verification today

The verification process for other courses has been extended to June 22

BS Web Team 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education
Photo: Shutterstock

Document verification for DTE Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2019 will be held on Wednesday. It was earlier scheduled a day earlier, on June 18. The verification process for other courses has been extended to June 22. This was declared on the website info.mahacet.org.

Other important dates:

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: 22 June

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at SETU [During this period candidate can submit documents ( if any) for verification at (SETU)]: 17th to 21st June

Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 25

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: June 22

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: June 23

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: June 30
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 07:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY