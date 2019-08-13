DU 8th cut-off list to be out today on du.ac.in; here's what you must know

Delhi University will release its 8th cut-off lists on Tuesday, ie, today. Candidates can check the 8th cut-off list 2019 on the official website du.ac.in.

Earlier, Rajeev Gupta, the head of admissions committee, said, "We are evaluating the data based on the number of admissions and seats left vacant. The schedule thereof will be released on Tuesday – August 13. Since the exact data is not calculated yet, there are slight chances that the 8th cut-off might not be released as well".

How to check 8th cut-off list 2019:

Log on to the official website, du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on '8th cut-off 2019'

Check the list carefully and look for seats

Download and take a print out of the same.

(DU) 8th cut-off list 2019: List of documents required

Class 10 certificates (mark sheet or certificate)

Class 12 certificate (mark sheet or certificate)

Character certificate

5 passport size photograph

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM certificate (if required)

7th cut-off list

released 7th cut off list on August 6 in which courses like B Com (Hons) and B Com were still up for grabs at some of the premier colleges.

This year, a total of 2,58,388 applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at Delhi Univeristy Of the total, 9,091 applications were reserved under the EWS quota while 7,100 ST, 34,262 SC and 55,457 OBC applications were received by DU.

About DU:

The University of Delhi is the premier university of the country and is known for its high standards in teaching and research and attracts eminent scholars to its faculty. It was established in 1922 as a unitary, teaching and residential university by an Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly.