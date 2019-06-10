DU admission 2019: St Stephen's, Jesus & Mary College release online forms

admission 2019: Two Delhi University (DU) colleges, St Stephen’s and Jesus & Mary, have released the admission forms for the academic session 2019-20. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at these two colleges need to visit their respective official websites to fill the admission forms 2019- www.ststephens.edu and www.jmc.ac.in/. Most importantly, aspirants need to first register themselves on the UG admission portal before filling the 2019.

At least 50 per cent the of total seats are reserved for Christian students in both St Stephen’s College and Jesus & Mary College affiliated to the Delhi University. Admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses began on May 31 and will continue till June 14. The first cut-off list based on ‘best of four’ basis is likely to be released on June 20.

In case, students want to take admission through sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quota should bring their original certificates and documents on the schedules day. According to statistics shared by the University, a total of 143,732 students have registered while 64,773 have made payments till Sunday (June 9).



Students can track latest developments regarding the admission process through the 'Bulletin of Information' tab on the Delhi University's official website (www.du.ac.in)

Steps to fill DU admission forms 2019:

Visit the Delhi University's UG admission portal at ug.du.ac.in .

. To register for the first time, click on the link ‘New Registration’. Many students are registering simultaneously. Due to the heavy traffic, you may face delays in submitting your 2019.

After registering, go to the official websites of St Stephen’s College and Jesus & Mary College - www.ststephens.edu and www.jmc.ac.in/

and Click on ‘JMC Online Form’ while filling admission form for and ‘Online Application Forms’ while applying for St Stephen’s College

Put all the required academic, contact and personal details in the DU application forms

Eligibility criteria for DU admission 2019

The candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12 with minimum marks specified for each programme.

The candidate's age should be above 18.

Candidate should be an Indian citizen. NRI students can apply through a different admission process.

List of colleges affliated to Delhi University



Delhi University is a prestigious institute of higher in India and many top notch colleges like St Stephens, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Shriram College of Commerce, Lady Shriram College, Miranda House, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Kamala Nehru College (KNC), Gargi College, etc are affiliated to it.