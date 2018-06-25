DU 2nd cut-off list 2018 out; know details about Delhi University admission

-
Didn't make it to DU's first list? Don't worry! Delhi University on June 25 announced its second cut-off list for 2018 admission for undergraduate Arts and Commerce courses on its official website www.du.ac.in. All the students who failed to make it on June 21 when DU first cut-off list 2018 was revealed, can try their luck again. Students can access Delhi University's website to check the second cut-off list by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to www.du.ac.in or click here
Step 2: Tap on "Click here for undergraduate Admission Portal 2018-19" in the right side of the page.
Step 3: In the right side of the given page, click for "Arts & Commerce Cut off " or "Science Cut Off "
Step 4: Following which, the cut-off list will be provided in PDF format for the candidates to check.
Important dates to remember for Delhi University Admissions:
- Notification of first cut-off marks list by the colleges: June 19, 2018
- Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee:June 19-21, 2018
- Notification of second cut-off marks list by the colleges:June 25, 2018
- Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee:June 25-27, 2018
- Notification of third cut-off marks list by the colleges: June 30, 2018
- Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee:June 30– July 3, 2018
- Notification of fourth cut-off marks list by the colleges: July 6, 2018
- Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee:July 6-9, 2018
- Notification of fifth cut-off marks list by the colleges: July 12, 2018
- Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee:July 12-14, 2018
Commencement of classes: July 20, 2018
- Closing date of admission: August 16, 2018
The admission for candidates selected under the second cut-off list began on Monday. Candidates can log into their account on the DU portal (www.du.ac.in) and submit their choice of course and college. Candidates are also required to take print out of the admission form and submit it to the office on the date of admission.
Reminder: Candidates must see that the details mentioned in their admission form match their official documents.
Stay alert for more DU updates on its official website www.du.ac.in.