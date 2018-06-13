DU admission: St Stephen's 1st cut off - 98.75% for Eco, 98.5% for English

Seeking admission in Delhi University? The race has officially begun with the prestigious St Stephens announcing its first cut off list. St Stephen's college declared the cut off list on Tuesday. The cut off is highest for Economics followed by English and BA Programme and History (Hons). As per reports, other DU colleges will also increase the cut off for Humanities and Commerce stream courses. There's a chance that the cut off for Science courses will remain same or marginally decrease.

In case you are planning to apply for St Stephens, here's the complete first cut off list:

1. B A Programme: The cut off percentage for admission to BA Programme is 98% for general students from Commerce stream, 95.5% for students from Humanities, and 98% for students from Science stream.

2. B A Economics: General category students from Commerce stream must have 98.75% marks. For Humanities, the cut off is 98% and for Science stream the cut off is 97.5%. In 2017, the cut off for BA Economics was 98.5% (for students from commerce stream).

3. English: The cut off percentage for general category students from Commerce stream is 98.5%, same as last year. The cut off has remained the same for Science stream as well at 98%. For Humanities, the cut off has increased marginally from 97.25% in 2017 to 97.5% in 2018.

4. B A History: For Commerce students, the cut off has increased form 97.5% last year to 98% this year. For Humanities the cut off has increased by 0.5% to 96.5% and for Science stream, it has increased by 1% to 98% for general students.

5. BSc courses: For students with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths, the cut off was 95% in 2017 and has decreased to 94.66% this year. The cut off, however, has remained the same as last year for students with Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics at 95.66%.

6. BA Mathematics: The cut off for Commerce stream students is 97.5%, for Humanities it is 96.5% and for Science stream, it is 97.5%.

