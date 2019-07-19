Delhi University releases 5th cut-off list 2019 at du.ac.in; check details

JUST IN
DU admission: DUET Rank List 2019 to be out today on du.ac.in and nta.ac.in
Delhi University has released the fifth cut-off list at its official website du.ac.in. The admission process based on the fifth cut off will be conducted from July 20 to July 23, 2019

DU fifth cut off 2019 has been released by the Delhi university after admissions under the DU 4th cut off list ended on June 17

DU 5th cut off 2019: The Delhi University on Friday announced its fifth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses. The cut-off was released at the official website of the university, du.ac.in. The 5th cut off list is expected to be the last cut-off list of the university, according to reports.

As per reports, over 63,000 admissions have been made for merit-based undergraduate courses offered by the University.

Direct link to see the cut-off lists:

Science Cut Off

Arts and Commerce Cut Off

B A (Prog) Cut Off

The new list has been released after admissions under the DU 4th cut-off list ended on June 17.

DU cut-off List 2019: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website - du.ac.in

2. Click on the link 'fifth cut off list'

3. Download the DU cut-off list once it appears on the screen

The admission process based on the fifth cut off will be conducted from July 20 to July 23, 2019.
