Delhi University releases 5th cut-off list 2019 at du.ac.in; check details

DU 5th cut off 2019: The Delhi University on Friday announced its fifth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses. The cut-off was released at the official website of the university, du.ac.in. The 5th cut off list is expected to be the last cut-off list of the university, according to reports.
As per reports, over 63,000 admissions have been made for merit-based undergraduate courses offered by the University.
Direct link to see the cut-off lists:
The new list has been released after admissions under the DU 4th cut-off list ended on June 17.
DU cut-off List 2019: Steps to check
1. Visit the official website - du.ac.in
2. Click on the link 'fifth cut off list'
3. Download the DU cut-off list once it appears on the screen
The admission process based on the fifth cut off will be conducted from July 20 to July 23, 2019.