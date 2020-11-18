DU PG admission 2020 from today: Know about merit-based admission, entrance

DU PG admission 2020: The University of Delhi will start entrance and merit-based admission for 54 postgraduate programmes from today. The university has asked PG candidates whose final year results have been declared to upload their marks on the dashboard. For students whose results have not been announced yet, DU said that they will be admitted provisionally.

“The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit. All the applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks,” an official statement said.

DU PG Admission 2020: Entrance-Based

Candidates seeking admission based on entrance results will be admitted provisionally, irrespective of whether the final year results have been declared or not, DU said. However, students whose final year results had been declared had to upload their marks on the dashboard by November 16.

DU PG Admission 2020: Merit-Based

Merit-based admission is granted only to the applicant who has completed the qualifying examination from DU. For merit-based candidates, the option to submit qualifying examination marks was started on November 8.

DU PG Admission 2020: Tie-Breaking

For both entrance and merit-based admission DU will break ties in order of preference. Here are the details

- Candidates with higher percentage in qualifying examination.

- Candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor's degree will be given preference, then preceding year and so on.

- Candidates having higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in class 12 Board examination.

- In case the result of the qualifying examination has not been declared, admission to that seat will be kept on hold

DU PG admission 2020 schedule: Know important dates

Admission against 1st merit list: From November 18 (10am) till November 20, 5 pm

Last day of payment against 1st DU PG merit list: November 23, 11:50 pm

Admission against 2nd DU PG merit list: From Nomvember 25, 10 am till November 27, 5 pm

Last day of payment against 2nd DU PG merit list: November 30, 11:59 pm

Commencement of classes: December 1

Admission against 3rd merit list: From December 2, 10 am till December 4, 5 pm

Last day of payment against 3rd DU PG merit list: December 7, 11:59 pm

Note: In case vacant seats are still left, additional merit lists may be nnounced by Delhi University

DU-dream a distant reality for many candidates

According to DU Express, many students who appeared for the OBE examinations in July-August have been marked zero or stated absent. Students have been mailing their grievances to the university but there has been no solution yet.