DU releases second cut-off list; check out courses, colleges here

The University of Delhi (DU) released second cut-off lists for admissions across colleges and courses on Saturday. After a 100 per cent cut-off in the first list, the second list has not changed much as the cut-off for top courses was at 99.5 per cent or above.

The lists are available at DU's official website, du.ac.in as well as colleges’ websites and students can seek admissions from Monday along with those seeking transfers. This year, the admission process is being held online due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women had sought 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA (Honours) Psychology, BA(Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics.

Seats are available under the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science.

Similarly, BA (Honours) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.50 per cent at LSR, is available at 99.25 per cent in the second list.

BA (Honours) English course is not available at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Hindu, IP College of Women, Kalindi, Kamala Nehru, Rajdhani, Satyawati College (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Sri Aurobindo College.

Admission to BA (Honours) Economics is closed in Daulat Ram, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC), Deshbandhu, BR Ambedkar, Gargi, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Maitreyi, PGDAV and Shivaji College.

Admission to BA (Honours) History is not available in Bharati College, DCAC, BR Ambedkar, Hansraj, Hindu, I College of Women, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Laxmibai, Maitreyi, Motilal Nehru, Rajdhani colleges.

The course is available in LSR at a minimum score of 99 per cent, while the cut-off for the course at Miranda House and Ramjas stands at 98.50 per cent and 97.50 per cent, respectively. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) also has seats available under BA (Honours) Economics and B Com(Honours).

The first cut-off list was released last Saturday. Out of 70,000 seats, 35,000 are already filled up. At least five cut-off lists are expected to be released for the remaining half. As per rules, in case of seats are still available, special cut-off can be released.