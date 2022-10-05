DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration process for 6 new courses begin today

School of Open Learning (DU SOL) on Wednesday started the registration process for its admission six newly introduced job oriented undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The application form will be available soon on its official website—sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in. The last date for admission is October 31, 2022.

The six new courses are: Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, and Masters of Library and Information Sciences.

According to an official notice released by DU SOL, admission to these programmes will be on the basis of class 12 marks and not on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022.

On completion of the SOL's 60th year, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that no new courses were announced for a while.

Payal Mago, Director, Open Learning Campus, said that these courses have been announced after due approval by the Distance Bureau and All India Council for Technical (AICTE) and MBA as well.

“These are very important courses- BBA, MBA, which is a very prestigious course of DU, Bachelor of Management Studies. There are management courses and job oriented courses. Many students are unable to get admission in economic courses in regular mode. This It is also a flagship course of .”



