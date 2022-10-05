DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration process for 6 new courses begin today

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) on Wednesday started the registration process for its admission six newly introduced job oriented undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The application form will be available soon on its official website—sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in. The last date for admission is October 31, 2022.

The six new courses are: Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, and Masters of Library and Information Sciences.

According to an official notice released by DU SOL, admission to these programmes will be on the basis of class 12 marks and not on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022.

On completion of the SOL's 60th year, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that no new courses were announced for a while.

Payal Mago, Director, Open Learning Campus, said that these courses have been announced after due approval by the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and MBA as well.

“These are very important courses- BBA, MBA, which is a very prestigious course of DU, Bachelor of Management Studies. There are management courses and job oriented courses. Many students are unable to get admission in economic courses in regular mode. This It is also a flagship course of Delhi University.”

Here's how to apply for DU SOL Admission 2022:

1) Visit the official website—col.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in.

2) Click on the Online Registration link on the home page.

3) Register with the required information.

4) Login and fill the application form, then pay the application fee.

5) Click on submit.

6) Take the hardcopy of the application form for future reference.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 18:13 IST

