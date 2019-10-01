DU SOL result 2019 announced for BA, BCom courses on sol.du.ac.in

-
DU SOL result 2019: The School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU), has declared the results of all BA CBCS, BCom, and BA (Hons), BCom (Hons) courses on its official website sol.du.ac.in. However, students are likely to face issues in opening the portal, which has become unresponsive due to heavy traffic on its homepage. The website administrators are fixing the problem and students will be able to check both DU SOL BA programme result 2019 and DU SOL BCom programme result 2019 online shortly.
SOL, DU conducts annual examinations in May and June and the announces the corresponding results in October.
Those who manage to clear the first year in School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), will be able to seek admission to colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) in the second year.
How to check DU SOL result 2019?
- Visit the official website of DU SOL sol.du.ac.in
- Click on ‘Marksheet/Results (BA, B Com, BA (Hons) BCom (H))’
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Enter DU SOL roll number or enrollment/examination number
- Select the course and exam year from the drop-down menu
- Download your DU SOL result 2019
- Take a printout for future reference
About DU SOL
The School of Open Learning (SOL) was established as a constituent college of the University of Delhi (DU) in 1962 and is a pioneer in the field of distance education in India. It is one of the largest educational institutions in India with around 500,000 students. The school offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in of Arts/Humanities and Commerce streams.