DU UG 2019 admissions: First cut-off list to be released on June 28

The Delhi University will announce the first cut-off for admission to several undergraduate courses in its colleges on June 28.

The university announced its revised admission schedule on Wednesday. DU earlier had extended its registration date to June 22 after Delhi High Court ordered it to follow last year's eligibility criteria. The Delhi High Court was hearing pleas against the university for effecting change in eligibility criteria just a day before the registrations were to commence, said that changes in eligibility criteria had to be made in accordance with law that would require a minimum of six months of notice to the public at large. For post-graduate courses, first admission list will be published on July 17 and second one will be released on July 22.

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before applying for admissions to various colleges. Students will have to pay the fees online on the admission portal. They will have to get an approval on the portal first and the window will be open for them till 3 pm of the following day.

Steps to download revised eligibility criteria for Delhi University UG admissions 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website www.du.ac.in

Step 2: In the alerts and notifications section, you have to click on 'Corrigendum: Eligibility Criteria for UG admissions 2019-2020'

Step 3: Check the eligibility criteria for the course relevant to you

Step 4: Download and a save a copy of the revised eligibility criteria