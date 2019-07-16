DUET result 2019 declared on nta.ac.in: Steps to check marks, answer key

DUET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared Entrance Test (DUET) result 2019 on nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official websites, ac.in, nta.ac.in. Earlier this month, DUET answer key 2019 was released by NTA. This is the first time the National Testing Agency conducted the entrance examination that was held from July 3 to 8, 2019. Meanwhile, the fourth cut-off list has been released for admission at the undergraduate level and the first cut-off for postgraduate level admissions will be released soon.

DUET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites - du.ac.in, nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘individual score’ or ‘answer key’





ALSO READ: DU 4th cut-off released: List of courses still available in top DU colleges

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

DUET answer key: Steps to download

1. Visit du.ac.in or nta.ac.in

2. Click on the 'answer key link' on the homepage

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Save the DUET answer keys