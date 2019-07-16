DUET result 2019 declared on nta.ac.in: Steps to check marks, answer key

-
ALSO READ
Delhi University DUET answer key 2019 out today Steps to download
Today is last day to challenge NEET answer key 2019, make form corrections
NEET Answer Key 2019 released: How you can download and check score
BHU to release UET/PET 2019 Answer Key today: Steps to raise objections
JEE Advanced answer sheets 2019 to be released today: Steps to download
-
DUET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result 2019 on nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official websites, du.ac.in, nta.ac.in. Earlier this month, DUET answer key 2019 was released by NTA. This is the first time the National Testing Agency conducted the entrance examination that was held from July 3 to 8, 2019. Meanwhile, the fourth cut-off list has been released for admission at the undergraduate level and the first cut-off for postgraduate level admissions will be released soon.
DUET result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites - du.ac.in, nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘individual score’ or ‘answer key’
ALSO READ: DU 4th cut-off released: List of courses still available in top DU colleges
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
DUET answer key: Steps to download
1. Visit du.ac.in or nta.ac.in
2. Click on the 'answer key link' on the homepage
3. Enter asked credentials
4. Save the DUET answer keys